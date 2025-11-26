EQS-News: Sportradar Deal Closure Brings Total Matches To Over 1 Million Annually - Company Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Sportradar Deal Closure Brings Total Matches To Over 1 Million Annually - Company Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth



26.11.2025 / 17:16 CET/CEST

by Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - November 26, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) has bolstered its global sports betting rights portfolio with the completion of its previously announced acquisition of IMG ARENA.

Closing this deal marks a major milestone for Sportradar as it accelerates its efforts toward global leadership in data-driven sports entertainment. By delivering best-in-class technology and intelligence to rights holders, media and betting operators, Sportradar is powering growth across the sports industry.

Leveraging proprietary AI and next-generation technology, Sportradar says it is able to deliver real-time data, insights and immersive fan experiences at unprecedented levels. Leagues, sports books and technology companies rely on its technology to enhance engagement, inform decision-making and unlock new revenue opportunities across the more than 120 countries of Sportradar's operations. The acquired portfolio encompasses strategic relationships with more than 70 rightsholders, delivering approximately 38,000 official data events and 29,000 streaming events across 14 global sports on six continents.

The acquisition bolsters Sportradar’s content and product offering in popular betting areas of sports, including tennis, soccer and basketball. Prominent properties include Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, Roland-Garros, Major League Soccer, EuroLeague basketball and the PGA Tour, among others, and they are the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC and the Bundesliga.

“This marks a significant milestone for Sportradar expanding our access to premium sports content that strengthens and complements our already robust global portfolio and capabilities,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “With this, we are uniquely positioned to deliver even more immersive, data-rich experiences to our clients, partners and fans around the world while accelerating innovation at scale across the global sports ecosystem.”

Sportradar said that thanks to the unique deal structure, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins and free cash flow conversion and will also accelerate its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow growth. Sportradar doesn’t have to provide any financial consideration as part of the deal. Instead, the deal involves about $122 million in cash prepayments by the seller to certain sports rights holders and approximately $103 million to Sportradar. The acquisition enhances Sportradar’s content distribution and will further fuel product development, reports the company. Sportradar expects to seamlessly integrate and monetize these rights across its highly scalable technology platform and client network.

More To Come

While the IMG ARENA acquisition is expected to be a big growth driver for the company, it isn’t the only way Sportradar plans to achieve its stated goal of achieving double-digit revenue growth in the next three years. Prior to the IMG ARENA acquisition, Sportradar was targeting revenue of at least €1.7 billion (close to roughly $2 billion) by 2027, representing a 15% CAGR over that period.

With the addition of IMG ARENA and Sportradar’s proven ability to cross-sell and up-sell its diverse portfolio, they expect to continue to outpace the global sports betting market, which is forecast to hit $182.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from now until then. Sportradar is not just targeting top-line growth. The company is expecting margin expansion to 27% by 2027 or a 700bps improvement.

All of this is being driven by what Sportradar says is “industry-leading scale, unmatched competitive advantages and major sports rights secured for the long term,” as well as further acquisitions beyond IMG ARENA. During a recent investor day, the company said it plans to continue to look for opportunities in adjacent areas, including leveraging its 360-degree marketing services capabilities in the online casino market. That opens up what Sportradar estimates is a potentially $2 billion serviceable addressable market.

With this major acquisition completed and now with a bigger presence across all major areas of sports and sports betting, Sportradar is confident it is well-positioned to transform the way fans engage, interact and bet on their favorite teams. How’s that for a winning wager? To learn more about Sportradar, click here.

