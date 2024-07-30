|
30.07.2024 09:55:03
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS CHANGES IN FINANCE DIVISION
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
STRATEC REPORTS CHANGES IN FINANCE DIVISION
Birkenfeld, July 30, 2024
STRATEC SE, a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for partners in clinical diagnostics and life sciences, is reporting a change in the composition of its Board of Management.
In agreement with the company, Dr. Robert Siegle, a member of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE, will stand down from his position on the Board of Management and leave the company as of August 31, 2024.
Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanks Dr. Robert Siegle on behalf of STRATEC SE for his longstanding and successful commitment to the company. During his time as a member of the Board of Management, Dr. Siegle has made a major contribution to the company’s successful development.
Dr. Siegle’s tasks will be performed by Oliver Albrecht, who will act in the capacity of an interim CFO. Oliver Albrecht has a long track record of experience and great expertise in leading finance departments at listed technology companies with an international focus. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer at the listed company SÜSS MicroTec SE from 2019 to 2023.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks, and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
30.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1956523
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956523 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen SDAX nachmittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|EQS-News: STRATEC MIT ÄNDERUNGEN IM FINANZRESSORT (EQS Group)
|
30.07.24
|EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS CHANGES IN FINANCE DIVISION (EQS Group)
|
30.07.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX sackt zum Ende des Montagshandels ab (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX bewegt sich zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: STRATEC SE gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu STRATEC SEmehr Analysen
|01.07.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.07.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|30.10.23
|STRATEC Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.07.23
|STRATEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|20.06.23
|STRATEC Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.06.23
|STRATEC Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.06.23
|STRATEC Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.07.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|STRATEC Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|STRATEC SE
|39,75
|-1,24%