EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS CHANGES IN FINANCE DIVISION

STRATEC REPORTS CHANGES IN FINANCE DIVISION

Birkenfeld, July 30, 2024

STRATEC SE, a leading manufacturer of automation solutions for partners in clinical diagnostics and life sciences, is reporting a change in the composition of its Board of Management.

In agreement with the company, Dr. Robert Siegle, a member of the Board of Management of STRATEC SE, will stand down from his position on the Board of Management and leave the company as of August 31, 2024.

Prof. Dr. Georg Heni, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, thanks Dr. Robert Siegle on behalf of STRATEC SE for his longstanding and successful commitment to the company. During his time as a member of the Board of Management, Dr. Siegle has made a major contribution to the company’s successful development.

Dr. Siegle’s tasks will be performed by Oliver Albrecht, who will act in the capacity of an interim CFO. Oliver Albrecht has a long track record of experience and great expertise in leading finance departments at listed technology companies with an international focus. He was most recently Chief Financial Officer at the listed company SÜSS MicroTec SE from 2019 to 2023.

ABOUT STRATEC
STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks, and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
STRATEC SE
Jan Keppeler, CFA
Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515
ir@stratec.com
www.stratec.com


Language: English
Company: STRATEC SE
Gewerbestr. 37
75217 Birkenfeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0
Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999
E-mail: info@stratec.com
Internet: www.stratec.com
ISIN: DE000STRA555
WKN: STRA55
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
