EQS-News: Strategic sales and technology cooperation between technology leaders at-visions, lokalee and beaconsmind Group with focus on MENA region

Strategic sales and technology cooperation between technology leaders at-visions, lokalee and beaconsmind Group with focus on MENA region



22.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

At-visions specializes in developing innovative guest technologies for the hotel industry, including mobile apps, hotel TV systems, network infrastructure, and digital signage.

Lokalee offers an AI-powered content platform for hotels, providing personalized recommendations for local attractions and services, while beaconsmind Group provides Wi-Fi and software solutions to enhance guest experiences and targeted marketing campaigns.

The partnership aims to provide fully integrated solutions for customers, particularly focusing on the MENA region, leveraging the strengths of each company to drive growth in the hospitality and retail sectors.

Dubai/Zurich/Vienna, – 22 April 2024 – beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) & analytics, announces that three technology leaders in their respective fields, at-visions, lokalee and beaconsmind Group have formed a strategic sales and technology cooperation with a focus on the technology value chain for the broader hospitality and retail segments. The partnership will further extend and enhance the customer journey offering a full technology value chain including AI-based customized guest-facing technology to boost guest experience while providing an integrated hardware and software solution through both at-visions and beaconsmind Group’s product range.

As customers’ expectations continue to evolve, it is essential for hotels and retail companies to adopt innovative solutions that enhance the guest experience and improve operational efficiency by adopting a holistic approach. at-visions is a technology company that specializes in providing innovative solutions for the hospitality industry along the whole guest journey.

At-visions focus is on developing cutting-edge guest technologies for the international hotel industry. Mobile apps throughout the entire guest journey (including online check-in and mobile key), Hotel TV systems with integrated casting for Netflix, YouTube, etc., professional-grade network and Wi-Fi infrastructure for reliable high-speed performance and Digital Signage for information and promotions with strong impact.

Lokalee is an AI-powered content platform specifically developed for hotels, being a fully integrated solution that covers all guests’ needs, enabling them to access unique local contents about both the hotel and the city they’re visiting. Lokalee gives highly personalized recommendations for events, attractions, restaurants, galleries, activities, transportation, and lifestyle services, all carefully curated by its local heroes and global partners.

beaconsmind Group is providing hotspot Wi-Fi and software solutions to a broad range of hospitality and retail clients. Whether it's through seamless internet access that enhances guest experiences, automated review systems that capture valuable feedback, or targeted marketing campaigns via newsletters and WhatsApp, beaconsmind Group provides the tools businesses need to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

Mobile first solutions and frictionless online check-in and mobile key capabilities are part of the customer experience, allowing guests to optionally bypass the front desk entirely and go straight to their room upon arrival. These will make processes seamless for guests, while also improving efficiency for staff members. In addition, guests will also have easy access to in-house services as well as curated local experiences. The roll-out of these services will be project by project over the coming months, ensuring a smooth transition for both guests and staff. The self-developed guest experience App will provide the basis for direct guest communication while providing digital signage for tailored information and promotions.

The newly formed strategic technology and sales partnership will provide existing customers and new customers with access to the fully integrated value range of all three technology platforms flexibly. A particular regional focus will be the MENA region where at-visions and lokalee have a strong presence and will form a technology hub in Dubai.

The customer base presents a prime opportunity for swift adoption of their integrated solutions, driving significant growth in the hospitality and retail sectors. The collaboration's focus on innovative, guest-centric technology and AI-driven content is expected to quickly gain traction, leveraging established market presence to accelerate market penetration and growth.

"These new strategic 3-way partnership between at-visions, lokalee and beaconsmind Group is a testament to the importance of digital transformation in the hospitality industry," said Roman Kirisits, CEO & Owner of at-visions. "We have already started collaborating on specific customers that have given strong feedback on the complementary technology solutions of both lokalee on the AI-based customized content platform and beaconsmind Group reach especially in the SME segment in the German speaking regions. We look forward to working with both partners in further developing the customer journey."

“We are very pleased with the new partnership and confidence in Lokalee as a young company, validating the potential of our platform across the global hospitality industry. With the recent new funding and the global reach through both at-visions and beaconsmind Group we are determined to accelerate our ambitious expansion to optimize the digitization of the guest journey for our customers,” said Samir Abi Frem, CEO of Advanced Digital Technology and Lokalee.

Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of beaconsmind Group, stated, "We are extremely pleased to announce this partnership with at-visions and lokalee. Both companies bring to the table a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the MENA region's unique market dynamics. This collaboration is not just about leveraging their local expertise but also about integrating our technology services in a way that resonates with the specific needs of this vibrant and diverse market."

About at-visions:

More than 15 years of experience, a deep understanding of the needs of customers combined with extensive know how in technologies with increasing importance are the ingredients of at-visons success. at-visions‘ focus is on the in-house development of state-of-the-art guest technologies (mobile applications, Hotel-TV incl. casting (Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, etc.), internet access for guests (HSIA) and Digital Signage) for the international hotel industry. In addition to hotel chains such as Kempinski, Accor, IHG, Lindner, Rosewood and many more, leading individual hotels also rely on solutions from at-visions. This includes such exclusive properties as Bayerischer Hof Munich or Atlantis Dubai.

About Lokalee:

Lokalee is a B2B content platform specifically developed for hotels and holiday homes, designed to enhance guest interactions, simplify operations, and increase potential revenue. The customizable white-label platform allows guests to browse and book everything a property and the destination has to offer, sourced by Lokal Curators and supported by global partners. Trusted by over 200 brands across 20 countries, Lokalee’s platform has already been implemented at leading hotel groups such as Movenpick, Sheraton, Rotana, Sofitel, Hilton, Millennium among others.

About beaconsmind Group

Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind Group is at the forefront of location-based marketing (LBM) software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots, catering to sectors such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. The subsidiaries under the beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, Location-Based Marketing, infrastructure, and Wi-Fi services for SaaS clients. Through intelligent, entirely cloud-based technologies, we deliver tangible added value to our clients, empowering their omnichannel strategies with enhanced success.

For more information, please visit http://www.beaconsmind.com