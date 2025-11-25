EQS-News: Successful integration of two next-generation quantum processors into the existing high-performance computing landscape – ParTec's ParaStation as a key component

EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Alliance

Successful integration of two next-generation quantum processors into the existing high-performance computing landscape – ParTec's ParaStation as a key component



25.11.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, November 25, 2025 – ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) reports the successful integration of two next-generation quantum processors with over 100 qubits into existing European high-performance computing environments. As part of the HPCQS project ((High Performance Computer – Quantum Simulator hybrid)), the systems used in leading international research centres will eventually be fully integrated into productive high-performance computing workflows. This integration is based on the ParaStation Modulo Software Suite, which has been specially enhanced for use in hybrid high-performance computing quantum environments.

The integration demonstrates for the first time how modern quantum processors can be integrated into existing high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructures in a stable and efficient way and become a part of complex supercomputing environments. This opens new possibilities for demanding scientific and industrial applications.

The HPCQS project has thus reached an important milestone on the road to a European, hybrid high-performance and quantum simulation infrastructure. The integration of the two Pasqal quantum processors, Jade and Ruby, took place at two leading centers of expertise: the Forschungszentrum Jülich (FZJ) and the Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA).

The inauguration ceremony on November 13, 2025, organized jointly with the European Commission, highlights the close European cooperation in the development of a federated quantum HPC infrastructure. The project will deploy systems based on arrays of neutral atoms, with over 100 data qubits per processor in a 2D topology. HPCQS is funded by the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and is a central component of the European “Digital Compass Strategy,” which aims to make Europe a leader in quantum computing by 2030. The ParTec AG research team was instrumental in the technical integration of quantum processors into existing HPC environments and supported the implementation of hybrid workflows that will enable future industrial and scientific applications. By connecting to common scheduling systems such as Slurm, the combination of quantum and classical supercomputing resources becomes seamless and scalable.

Hybrid HPC quantum environments based on ParaStation Modulo

To achieve the integration, ParTec has extended the ParaStation Modulo Software Suite as the central link between quantum hardware and classic HPC and AI systems. Among other things, it enables:

Linking systems via modular communication and control components

Implementing hybrid workflows in productive HPC environments

Seamless use of quantum resources via existing HPC tools and schedulers

Secure, standardized, and high-performance control of quantum hardware

This enables the scalable and production-ready connection of quantum processors to existing supercomputing resources.

Modularity and system integration from a single source

The JURECA supercomputer used for integration is based on ParTec's dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) and is operated with the ParaStation Modulo software suite.

This architecture offers:

Clearly separated, flexibly composable modules serving different purposes (e.g., compute, storage)

Expandability for new resource types (like processor and accelerator architectures)

A uniform software basis for heterogeneous systems

Robust mechanisms for operation, scheduling, and communication

Thanks to these features, the quantum processor could be integrated without structural changes to hardware or user environments—a breakthrough of central importance for users who need hybrid resources without changing their established workflows.

Strategic importance for Europe's digital ecosystem

The integration of quantum processors makes an important contribution to linking HPC and quantum resources in Europe more closely in terms of technology and advancing the development of new hybrid computing approaches. At the same time, the HPCQS project brings EuroHPC JU and the European Commission a decisive step closer to their goals in Digital Compass 2030 – in particular, the ambition to take on an international leadership role in quantum computing by 2030. For ParTec AG, this success confirms the central importance of modular architectures for the next generation of HPC, AI, and quantum systems.

Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG, explains: “The connection of quantum processors is a significant step forward in the development of hybrid computing infrastructures in Europe. Our modular system architecture and the ParaStation Modulo software suite create the basis for the technical and organizational convergence of classical HPC resources, AI systems, and quantum processors. We have been advocating this hybrid approach for years, even when the industry still believed in isolated quantum island solutions.”

About HPCQS

HPCQS (High-Performance Computer – Quantum Simulator hybrid) is a four-year EU flagship project funded with around €12 million by EuroHPC JU, involving 15 partners from six European countries. The aim is to establish a scalable quantum HPC infrastructure by integrating two Pasqal quantum simulators based on neutral atoms, each with over 100 qubits, into the European supercomputing centers at FZJ and CEA.

Further information can be found at: https://www.hpcqs.eu/

Funding

HPCQS is funded by the European High-Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU). The EuroHPC JU is jointly funded by the European Union and participating member states, with additional contributions from private partners.

Further information on the HPCQS project: https://hpcqs.eu/news/inauguration-of-jade-and-ruby-quantum-processors-milestone-towards-a-hybrid-high-performance-computing-and-quantum-simulator-infrastructure-for-europe

Further information on Forschungszentrum Jülich: https://www.fz-juelich.de/en/news/archive/press-release/2025/jade

Background:

ParTec has been a highly committed partner in the European research landscape for over 15 years and actively contributes to numerous national and EU-funded projects that are shaping the future of supercomputing – both then and now.

Further quantum computing integration projects



Key European and German initiatives in which ParTec is involved include:

QSolid – large-scale German flagship project funded by the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space (BMFTR) to develop a low-error, scalable quantum computer based on superconducting qubits.

EPIQ – a joint project between science and industry in North Rhine-Westphalia, supported by Forschungszentrum Jülich, among others. The aim of the project is to develop a modular, hybrid supercomputer that combines an ion trap quantum module with classic HPC infrastructure, thereby enabling new, scalable computing approaches.

In these projects, the ParaStation Modulo Software Suite also acts as a link between quantum and classical HPC/AI systems, enabling seamless and efficient coupling of both computing worlds.

ParTec receives or has received funding for these projects from EuroHPC JU, the German Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space, and the Ministry of Culture and Science of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Supercomputers

ParTec AG has contributed to numerous supercomputers in Europe.

At the Jülich Research Center:

JUROPA ranked #10 in the Top500 list (June 2009)

ranked #10 in the Top500 list (June 2009) JURECA ranked #50 in the Top500 list (November 2011; first modular HPL run worldwide)

JUWELS ranked #7 / #43 on the Top500 list (November 2020, June 2025)

ranked #7 / #43 on the Top500 list (November 2020, June 2025) JURECA Data Centric Module ranked #43 / #154 on the Top500 list (November 2021, June 2025)

Data Centric Module ranked #43 / #154 on the Top500 list (November 2021, June 2025) JEDI, 3x #1 on the Green500 list (June 24, November 24, June 25)

3x #1 on the Green500 list (June 24, November 24, June 25) JUPITER, 2x #4 on the Top500 list (June 2025, November 25); Europe's first exascale system and the world's most energy-efficient exascale system

International in Europe:

Leonardo at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025)

at CINECA, Italy, ranked #4 / #10 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025) MareNostrum 5 at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025)

at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Spain, ranked #8 / #14 on the Top500 lists (June 2023, June 2025) MeluXina, Luxembourg's national and AI-optimized HPC supercomputer

About ParTec

ParTec AG specializes in the development, configuration, installation, and operation of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. The company also offers consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance systems. dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements for massive computing power in artificial intelligence. Further information is available at: www.par-tec.com.

Investor Relations:

Anna Lehmann

E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH

Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de