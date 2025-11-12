EQS-News: SuperCom Ltd. Partners With B2i Digital as Featured Company to Expand Investor Awareness

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

NEW YORK, NY - November 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital, Inc. is pleased to announce that SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. SuperCom is a Tel Aviv, Israel-based provider of electronic monitoring solutions for governments worldwide, with operations spanning Europe, North America, and other international markets. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in offender electronic monitoring services that address prison overcrowding, reduce recidivism, and provide cost-effective alternatives to incarceration.

“SuperCom’s PureSecurity Suite represents a comprehensive approach to public safety through technology,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “Their demonstrated ability to win competitive government tenders and deliver recurring revenue through long-term contracts positions them well in the growing electronic monitoring market.”

SuperCom’s IoT division has achieved a 41.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 to 2024 - approximately three times the industry’s 14.3% growth rate. This expansion has been driven by over 30 new contracts secured in 12 U.S. states since mid-2024, complementing the company’s established presence in California through its subsidiary Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA).

The company’s international footprint includes more than 15 national electronic monitoring projects, with notable contracts in Romania ($33M), Germany ($7M), Finland ($3.6M), Israel, Croatia, and Swedish Ministry of Justice ($7M). This global reach demonstrates SuperCom’s competitive positioning, with a win rate of over 65% in competitive European national government tenders.

SuperCom’s technology differentiation stems from over $45 million invested in R&D since 2014, resulting in 119 issued patents. The PureSecurity Suite features battery life exceeding industry standards, next-generation location tracking, multiple biometric authentication methods, and two-way communication capabilities. These innovations enabled the company to serve over 100,000 individuals across 70+ government customers globally.

“We are pleased to join the B2i Digital platform as we continue executing our global expansion strategy,” said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. “This partnership will help us communicate our value proposition to a broader investor audience as we expand our presence in both domestic and international markets.”

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company’s story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust company profiles on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support online and offline investor engagement. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC, and one of the founders of M-Vest.com.

About SuperCom Ltd.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

