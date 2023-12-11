|
11.12.2023 07:30:05
EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE successfully completes refinancing
|
EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
SURTECO GROUP SE successfully completes refinancing
(Buttenwiesen, 11 December 2023) SURTECO GROUP SE has successfully implemented the refinancing of the bridge loan for the acquisition of the OMNOVA business units.
The refinancing includes a syndicated loan with a volume of € 230 million, of which € 30 million are revolving credit facilities (RCF) that replace some of the existing RCF. In addition, an increase option with a volume of € 60 million agreed for general corporate financing. The term is 3 years with a two-time extension option of one year each.
“By successfully completing the refinancing in a challenging market environment, we have created a stable long-term financing structure. This allows us to concentrate on the further implementation of our strategy and strengthening the earnings power of our business areas,” says the CFO of SURTECO GROUP SE Andreas Pötz.
Contact:
Profile of SURTECO
SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized holding company with international operations. The company listed on the stock exchange combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. The comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edgebandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The group manufactures its products at 26 locations on four continents worldwide and employs approximately 3,800 people. In 2022, the company achieved an annual turnover of €748 million and an EBIT of €40 million. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.
The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.
11.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
|E-mail:
|ir@surteco.com
|Internet:
|www.surteco.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005176903
|WKN:
|517 690
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1793283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1793283 11.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SURTECO GROUP SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE successfully completes refinancing (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE schließt Refinanzierung erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
09.11.23
|EQS-News: Neue Leitung Unternehmenskommunikation und Marketing (EQS Group)
|
09.11.23
|EQS-News: New management of Corporate Communications and Marketing (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Umsatz durch Omnova Akquisition über Vorjahr; Sondereffekte drücken das Ergebnis (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE: Sales above year-earlier value on the back of Omnova acquisition; one-off effects depress earnings (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX +0,1% auf 15.249 Pkt - Dräger gesucht, Surteco gemieden (Dow Jones)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Anpassung der Prognose für 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SURTECO GROUP SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|14,40
|1,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.