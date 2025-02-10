10.02.2025 09:00:03

EQS-News: Swissnet Group receives a major contract from a leading drugstore chain to modernize its infrastructure with innovative Wi-Fi phones

Berg, Switzerland – 10 February 2025 – The Swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, announces today the successful rollout of a groundbreaking project with a major drugstore chain. At the heart of the project is the implementation of 7,000 state-of-the-art Wi-Fi phones of the SN2103 model, specifically designed to meet the demanding conditions of retail. The project revenue for this innovative solution and further technology modernization amounts to EUR 6.2MM, spread over the next five years.

Boris Tölzel, Co-CEO of the Swissnet Group, emphasizes: "Our SN2103 offers an extraordinary combination of functionality, durability, and performance. It was specifically designed to withstand the daily challenges in retail."

The implementation of 7,000 Wi-Fi phones at the drugstore chain marks a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Swissnet and the retail chain, which has existed since 2016. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback from the network team and store employees confirms the seamless integration and intuitive operation of our devices,” Boris adds. "This not only underscores the quality of our solutions but also our deep understanding of our customers' needs."

 

About Swissnet Group

The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


