15.02.2024 07:30:06
EQS-News: TAKKT AG: Final quarter of 2023 in line with expectations - focus on gross profit margin, cost management and cash pays off
EQS-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend
Final quarter of 2023 in line with expectations - focus on gross profit margin, cost management and cash pays off
Stuttgart, Germany, February 15, 2024: The Group generated a free TAKKT cash flow of EUR 91.9 million in the 2023 financial year and thus increased its cash inflow by more than EUR 21 million despite the challenging environment. As expected, customer behavior in the markets relevant to TAKKT remained cautious in the fourth quarter. Therefore, sales and earnings development in 2023 was in line with the forecast from October. Sales reached EUR 1,240.0 (1,336.8) million. Organic growth, adjusted for the slightly negative currency effects, amounted to minus 5.9 percent. "2023 was a year of highs and lows for us. We made great progress in executing our strategy. At the same time demand was noticeably dampened by uncertain markets, geopolitical tensions, and weak economic indicators, especially in the second half of the year. We support our customers in shaping future worlds of work. In the current environment, in which many companies are acting cautiously, and some are laying off staff, investments in this area are being held back," says CEO Maria Zesch.
Preliminary IFRS figures for the TAKKT Group 2023
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 700,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is listed on the SDAX and is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
