28.03.2024 08:00:07
EQS-News: TAKKT AG: TAKKT strengthens resilience in 2024 and lays foundation for accelerated growth
EQS-News: TAKKT AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
TAKKT strengthens resilience in 2024 and lays foundation for accelerated growth
“We are on the right track and confirm our strategy. Throughout this multi-year transformation process, we constantly adjust to the shifting conditions as necessary and continuously develop our value and growth drivers,” says CEO Maria Zesch.
Analysts’ conference: March 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (CET).
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 20 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 600,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers. The company is listed on the SDAX and is represented in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
28.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAKKT AG
|Presselstr. 12
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 3465 80
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 3465 8104
|E-mail:
|investor@takkt.de
|Internet:
|www.takkt.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007446007
|WKN:
|744600
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1869339
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1869339 28.03.2024 CET/CEST
|15.02.24
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|29.03.23
|TAKKT Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.08.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.07.22
|TAKKT Hold
|Warburg Research
|TAKKT AG
|13,34
|-3,75%
