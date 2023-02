EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results

Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022.



14.02.2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:

https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results

For more information, visit the website: https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Highlights Q4 and FY 2022 2022 revenues: +5% passing the EUR 5 bn mark. Service revenues grew in all markets

2022 EBITDA: +8% despite rising core OPEX

CAPEX increase driven mainly by intensified fiber and 5G rollout activities

2022 Free cash flow: +24% demonstrates strong operating performance and working capital management

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.32/share; well covered by earnings and free cash flow

Credit rating upgrade by S&P to A-; best S&P rating in Telekom Austrias corporate history

Upgrade of ESG ratings: included in CDPs A list and Sustainalytics industry top rated list

Deregulation of Austrian wholesale market Best regards

A1 Group Investor Relations

14.02.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com