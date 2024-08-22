EQS-News: The Circus Group signs a preliminary agreement with its first mission partner for the supply of 100 food production robots to serve refugee accommodation centres

EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

The Circus Group signs a preliminary agreement with its first mission partner for the supply of 100 food production robots to serve refugee accommodation centres



22.08.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Circus Group signs a preliminary agreement with its first mission partner for the supply of 100 food production robots to serve refugee accommodation centres

The Circus Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the German catering company FOOD.LOVE.CATERING (FLC Group) with an estimated cumulative revenue potential in the range of EUR 20 million over the next few years

The food robot "Circus Autonomy One" (CA-1) is expected to support existing food networks on the ground to supply refugee accommodations from 2025

The collaboration kicks off with a beta phase in 2025, with plans to expand deployment across multiple kitchen hubs in Germany

In line with the company's mission to fuel humanity with AI-Robotics, Circus is committed to helping ensure that refugee accommodations receive reliable, high-quality meal services at scale

Hamburg, August 22nd, 2024 - Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a leading AI robotics company specializing in autonomous kitchen systems, has signed a preliminary agreement with FLC Group, a leading provider of catering services for canteens and community facilities. The partnership aims to introduce Circus Group’s food production robot, "Circus Autonomy One" (CA-1), to kitchen hubs across Germany in a two-phase approach starting in 2025. These hubs will support the catering needs of refugee accommodations, emergency shelters, retirement homes, and other community facilities.

The collaboration kicks off with a beta phase, during which one CA-1 unit will be deployed and tested in a catering kitchen in 2025. This initial phase aims to validate the technology’s performance and integration within FLC Group’s operations. Following a successful pilot, both parties plan to expand the deployment to up to 100 CA-1 robots across multiple kitchen hubs, enabling large-scale production of nutritious meals for diverse communities.

FLC Group, which currently serves over 150,000 meals monthly to refugee accommodations and shelters, will leverage Circus Group’s advanced AI and robotics technology to scale its operations more effectively. Designed to produce up to 2,000 freshly prepared meals per day in a compact 7-square-meter space, the CA-1 units will improve efficiency, hygiene and consistency in food service delivery.

"We’re very excited to partner with FLC Group in this impactful collaboration. This partnership allows us to demonstrate the power of our AI-robotics in high-demand environments while directly supporting communities in need. By bringing our Circus Autonomy One technology to refugee accommodations and essential facilities, we’re taking meaningful steps toward equitable access to nutritious meals and making a real difference where it matters most," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus Group.

With an estimated cumulative hardware revenue potential in the range of EUR 20 million over the next few years, this partnership represents a significant step toward setting a new benchmark for food service in socially critical settings. The phased rollout aims to integrate Circus Group’s cutting-edge technology into FLC Group’s established operations, ensuring a broad and sustainable impact.

The MoU is not legally binding and serves to define the key points of the future contractual agreement until the detailed and legally binding contracts are drawn up.



About Circus Group:

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specializing in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering, and food service across four locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



About FOOD.LOVE.CATERING/ FLC Group

With over 11 locations across the country, we offer an unparalleled culinary experience that will make your event an unforgettable success. At F.L.C we have a passion for excellent food and outstanding service. Our expertise spans a wide range of events, from exclusive corporate functions to glamorous weddings and luxurious gala dinners to providing emergency accommodations. Our dedicated team of experienced chefs, event planners and service staff ensure that every event is personalized and perfectly tailored to your needs - we are at your service with our expertise and enthusiasm. We are at your side with our know-how and enthusiasm. Thanks to our ISO:9001 certification via DEKRA, we meet the highest quality management guidelines.

Contact:

Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg

Germany

Investor Relations Contact:

Maximilian Hartweg

Head of Corporate Development

ir@circus-group.com

Circus Group Press Office

Florian Anders

Head of Corporate Communications

press@circusgroup.com