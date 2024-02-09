EQS-News: The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share

EQS-News: Sartorius AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share (news with additional features)



09.02.2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Göttingen, February 9, 2024

The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposes

a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share



The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved at its meeting today to approve the recommendation of the Executive Board to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2024, to pay a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share for fiscal 2023. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 50.7 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.



This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.

Financial calendar

February 16, 2024 Publication of the 2023 Annual Report

March 28, 2024 Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2024 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)

July 19, 2024 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)

October 17, 2024 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)

A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.

Contact

Timo Lindemann

External Communications

+49 (0)551.308.4724

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com The Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG proposesa dividend of 0.74 euros per preference shareThe Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG resolved at its meeting today to approve the recommendation of the Executive Board to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2024, to pay a dividend of 0.74 euros per preference share and 0.73 euros per ordinary share for fiscal 2023. Under this proposal, the total distributed profit would be 50.7 million euros. The dividend will be paid on April 4, 2024.This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events.February 16, 2024 Publication of the 2023 Annual ReportMarch 28, 2024 Annual General MeetingApril 18, 2024 Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)July 19, 2024 Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)October 17, 2024 Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.Timo LindemannExternal Communications+49 (0)551.308.4724 Additional features:



File: Media Release



09.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

