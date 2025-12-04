EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG: TBMX WebTrader securities trading platform wins Red Dot Award

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Düsseldorf, December 4, 2025 – tick Trading Software AG is pleased to announce that TBMX WebTrader has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2025 in the category “Interface & User Experience Design” (link to the award).

The international jury of the Red Dot Award recognizes the high design quality and consistently user-centered design of the TBMX WebTrader. The award underscores tick Trading Software AG's commitment to combining securities trading software for professionals with state-of-the-art technology and an excellent user experience.

The TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), launched this year, is a powerful, browser-based trading interface for financial institutions, brokers, and active traders that combines high functionality with intuitive usability. It requires no additional software installation and gives users quick access to a modern trading experience—regardless of operating system or device.

The white label front end is individually tailored by tick-TS AG in terms of design and functionality to meet customer requirements. For example, comdirect – a brand of Commerzbank AG – relies on the TBMX platform for its completely redesigned version of ProTrader, the interactive real-time trading interface for the comdirect securities account.

"We are delighted to have won the Red Dot Award. It is proof of the commitment and hard work of everyone involved and also serves as motivation. The many years of development work together with comdirect have paid off," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG.

“comdirect has been heavily involved in the development, and we are delighted to be the first partner to offer our customers this application with ProTrader,” says Björn Andersen, Head of Brokerage at comdirect.

“The award shows that software for professional retail trading can be intuitive. As tick-TS AG, we want to continue setting standards in the future by making complex trading processes as simple, transparent, and efficient as possible,” says Martin Lüttich, CEO of tick Trading Software AG.



Link: https://www.red-dot.org/project/tbmx-webtrader-85147

About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase MX platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional customers with one of the world's most advancedand reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (Regulated Unofficial Market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contact

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

www.tick-TS.de

Mail: ir@tick-ts.de