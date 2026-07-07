INTERSHOP Communications Aktie
WKN DE: A25421 / ISIN: DE000A254211
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07.07.2026 09:54:13
EQS-News: Tivoly Group launches two B2B commerce platforms on Intershop
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EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Tivoly Group launches two B2B commerce platforms on Intershop
Jena, Germany, July 7, 2026 – Intershop today announced the successful launch of two B2B e-commerce platforms for the Tivoly Group, delivered in collaboration with integration partner AlephFront: tivoly.com and peugeot-outils-pro.com. Built on the Intershop Commerce Platform, both sites establish a unified and scalable foundation for the Tivoly Group’s digital B2B operations. The project also marks the official launch of AlephFront, a dedicated subsidiary of Aleph Archives focused exclusively on Intershop B2B integration.
“Our goal was to create a consistent and future-ready digital experience for our professional customers across both Tivoly and Peugeot Outils Professionnels,” said Alexandre Keramidas, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Tivoly Group. “Thanks to Intershop and AlephFront, we now have a robust and scalable platform in place that improves customer self-service today and gives us the flexibility to expand our digital capabilities going forward.”
Two platforms, one unified B2B foundation
The initiative was driven by the need to modernize the digital experience for two distinct professional audiences while consolidating systems and processes behind the scenes. Previously, the Tivoly Group faced fragmented customer journeys, limited self-service capabilities with previous Tivoly web site dedicated to cutting tools and powertools accessories, and, in the case of Peugeot Outils Professionnels, no structured after-sales workflow.
The new platforms provide streamlined catalog browsing and management, self-service capabilities for B2B customers such as quote requests, and seamless integration with the Infor M3 ERP system. For Peugeot Outils Professionnels, the solution also includes a fully digitized after-sales and claims process. A key component is the Intershop Claims Service (ICS), a module developed by AlephFront to manage service and claims workflows end to end. The new capabilities support Tivoly Group's commitment to providing professionals with seamless remote after-sales support, backed by a four-year warranty and a fast, company-operated repair service center in France.
“B2B companies need commerce platforms that can handle complexity while remaining flexible and scalable,” said Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. “This project highlights how Intershop enables organizations like Tivoly to unify their digital operations and continuously evolve their customer experience.”
Accelerated implementation with AlephFront
Implementation was led by AlephFront as the Intershop integration partner, leveraging the Aleph Accelerator, a proprietary framework tightly integrated with Intershop Commerce Management (ICM). This approach significantly reduced onboarding and ramp-up time, enabling a faster path to production without compromising quality.
“With AlephFront, we are creating a dedicated unit focused entirely on Intershop B2B integration,” said Younès Hafri, CTO and Founder of Aleph Archives. “By combining deep platform expertise with our Aleph Accelerator, we are able to deliver complex commerce projects faster and extend them with specialized capabilities such as after-sales workflows.”
Both platforms are live in production and have already been enhanced through successive releases, including SEO optimization, iterative improvements to after-sales capabilities, and expanded API integration with Infor M3.
Strong market reception and foundation for future expansion
The Tivoly Group showcased both platforms at Eisenwarenmesse 2026 in Cologne, the world’s leading trade fair for the hardware and tools industry, where the new digital experience was very well received by the professional B2B audience, highlighting the project’s immediate impact on the group’s market visibility.
The launch also lays the groundwork for further expansion. The current release establishes a solid B2B foundation, including catalog functionality, product management, machine registration, and service workflows. The next phase will introduce transactional capabilities such as online ordering and checkout, while the platform architecture is designed to support future expansion across additional brands, markets, and services, enabling a scalable, long-term digital commerce strategy.
About Tivoly Group
About AlephFront
About Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Press Contact
pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000
https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal
07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Intershop Communications AG
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 3641 50 0
|E-mail:
|ir@intershop.de
|Internet:
|www.intershop.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2361634
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2361634 07.07.2026 CET/CEST
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