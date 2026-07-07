EQS-News: Tivoly Group launches two B2B commerce platforms on Intershop

EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Tivoly Group launches two B2B commerce platforms on Intershop



07.07.2026 / 09:54 CET/CEST

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Tivoly Group launches two B2B commerce platforms on Intershop

tivoly.com and peugeot-outils-pro.com now live on Intershop Commerce Platform

AlephFront debuts as dedicated Intershop B2B integration subsidiary of Aleph Archives

More efficient B2B customer journeys with enhanced self-service and structured after-sales support



Jena, Germany, July 7, 2026 – Intershop today announced the successful launch of two B2B e-commerce platforms for the Tivoly Group, delivered in collaboration with integration partner AlephFront: tivoly.com and peugeot-outils-pro.com. Built on the Intershop Commerce Platform, both sites establish a unified and scalable foundation for the Tivoly Group’s digital B2B operations. The project also marks the official launch of AlephFront, a dedicated subsidiary of Aleph Archives focused exclusively on Intershop B2B integration.

“Our goal was to create a consistent and future-ready digital experience for our professional customers across both Tivoly and Peugeot Outils Professionnels,” said Alexandre Keramidas, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer at Tivoly Group. “Thanks to Intershop and AlephFront, we now have a robust and scalable platform in place that improves customer self-service today and gives us the flexibility to expand our digital capabilities going forward.”

Two platforms, one unified B2B foundation

The initiative was driven by the need to modernize the digital experience for two distinct professional audiences while consolidating systems and processes behind the scenes. Previously, the Tivoly Group faced fragmented customer journeys, limited self-service capabilities with previous Tivoly web site dedicated to cutting tools and powertools accessories, and, in the case of Peugeot Outils Professionnels, no structured after-sales workflow.

The new platforms provide streamlined catalog browsing and management, self-service capabilities for B2B customers such as quote requests, and seamless integration with the Infor M3 ERP system. For Peugeot Outils Professionnels, the solution also includes a fully digitized after-sales and claims process. A key component is the Intershop Claims Service (ICS), a module developed by AlephFront to manage service and claims workflows end to end. The new capabilities support Tivoly Group's commitment to providing professionals with seamless remote after-sales support, backed by a four-year warranty and a fast, company-operated repair service center in France.

“B2B companies need commerce platforms that can handle complexity while remaining flexible and scalable,” said Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. “This project highlights how Intershop enables organizations like Tivoly to unify their digital operations and continuously evolve their customer experience.”

Accelerated implementation with AlephFront

Implementation was led by AlephFront as the Intershop integration partner, leveraging the Aleph Accelerator, a proprietary framework tightly integrated with Intershop Commerce Management (ICM). This approach significantly reduced onboarding and ramp-up time, enabling a faster path to production without compromising quality.

“With AlephFront, we are creating a dedicated unit focused entirely on Intershop B2B integration,” said Younès Hafri, CTO and Founder of Aleph Archives. “By combining deep platform expertise with our Aleph Accelerator, we are able to deliver complex commerce projects faster and extend them with specialized capabilities such as after-sales workflows.”

Both platforms are live in production and have already been enhanced through successive releases, including SEO optimization, iterative improvements to after-sales capabilities, and expanded API integration with Infor M3.

Strong market reception and foundation for future expansion

The Tivoly Group showcased both platforms at Eisenwarenmesse 2026 in Cologne, the world’s leading trade fair for the hardware and tools industry, where the new digital experience was very well received by the professional B2B audience, highlighting the project’s immediate impact on the group’s market visibility.

The launch also lays the groundwork for further expansion. The current release establishes a solid B2B foundation, including catalog functionality, product management, machine registration, and service workflows. The next phase will introduce transactional capabilities such as online ordering and checkout, while the platform architecture is designed to support future expansion across additional brands, markets, and services, enabling a scalable, long-term digital commerce strategy.

About Tivoly Group

Founded in 1917, Tivoly is an international industrial group and became a full subsidiary of Peugeot Frères Industrie since 2022. The company now being the operational platform to develop Peugeot brand in the tooling sector, designs, manufactures, and markets distinct ranges of Machine-tool for metal and wood, Air compressors, Power tools and Cutting tools for professionals – through B2B Retail segments such as Hardware & technical supplies, Building material, or MRO – as well as through DIY. Tivoly keeps its manufacturing DNA in special cutting tools directly for the industry and their own production line. With operations spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, Tivoly has established itself as a recognized player in the global tooling market, serving a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, and general manufacturing. Building on over a century of engineering expertise, the group combines industrial know-how with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer relationships.

About AlephFront

AlephFront is a Switzerland-based subsidiary of Aleph Archives dedicated exclusively to Intershop B2B integration. Building on Aleph Archives’ deep technical expertise in complex web platforms, AlephFront combines specialized Intershop know-how with its proprietary Aleph Accelerator framework to deliver and extend B2B commerce solutions more efficiently. The company also develops tailored modules, such as after-sales and service workflows, to address the specific needs of B2B organizations.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B.More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, businessmodelsand channels.With its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal