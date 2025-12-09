EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG: Results of the 2025 extraordinary General Meeting

EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG: Results of the 2025 extraordinary General Meeting



09.12.2025

Munich, December 9, 2025 – At today's virtual extraordinary General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG (“TTL,” “TTL AG”) (ISIN DE0007501009), at which shareholders were informed of the loss of half of the share capital, 73,42 % of the voting share capital was represented. TTL shareholders approved all items on the agenda by a large majority.

The Annual General Meeting elected KHS Audit und Valuation GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Cologne, as the auditor for the 2025 financial year. In addition to the items regularly put to the vote, the Annual General Meeting also resolved to create new Authorized Capital 2025 and to amend Section 10 (1) of the Articles of Association (number of members of the Supervisory Board).

The 2024 annual financial statements of the company and the 2024 consolidated financial statements of the TTL Group were also presented and explained to the shareholders in unaudited form at today's extraordinary General Meeting. The company does not yet have the audited financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year.

The reason for this is that the auditor appointed by the 2024 Annual General Meeting has not yet been able to complete its audit of the 2024 annual financial statements due to ongoing differences in the assessment of various issues with the company's executive bodies.

All relevant documents relating to the 2025 extraordinary Annual General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.ttl-ag.de/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung.html.



