31.07.2024
EQS-News: Veganz Cheese Alternatives Win Superior Taste Award
Veganz Cheese Alternatives Win Superior Taste Award
Ludwigsfelde, 31st of July, 2024 - Germany's best vegan cheese alternatives come from Veganz. The vegan food producer received the Superior Taste Award for its cashew-based blue cheese alternative, the Bio Veganz Bluebert. This product is considered a significant innovation in the market. The organic Camembert alternative, Bio Veganz Cashewbert, also received the Superior Taste Award for the third consecutive time.
In a critical tasting by top chefs and sommeliers, these cheese alternatives impressed the jury. The products are clean label, organic, gently matured, and free from soy and palm oil. Another new addition to the range is the Bio Veganz Cremebert, a cauliflower-based cheese alternative.
Customers can experience the quality and taste of these products themselves online at store.veganz.de, as well as in supermarkets, drugstores, and other retail outlets.
About Veganz Group AG
Veganz (veganz.de) – Good for you, better for everyone – is a brand and producer of plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as Europe’s first vegan supermarket chain. With a colorful and positive company philosophy, Veganz successfully broke out of the vegan niche and established the plant-based diet trend in the market. The current product portfolio includes items ranging from breakfast to dinner, widely available in the DACH region. The Veganz range is continuously optimized with high-quality, innovative products, and the sustainable value chain is consistently improved. As a transparent brand, Veganz is B Corp certified, compares the environmental impact of all its own products with all other foods in the German-speaking region, and regularly sets new benchmarks for a sustainable food industry.
Media Contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 151 65759621
