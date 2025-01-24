|
24.01.2025 18:50:38
EQS-News: Vonovia shareholders back domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Deutsche Wohnen
|
EQS-News: Vonovia SE
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM
Extraordinary General Meeting of Vonovia SE
Vonovia shareholders back domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Deutsche Wohnen
Bochum, January 24, 2025 – The shareholders of Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) support the company’s intention to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Vonovia as the controlling entity and Deutsche Wohnen as the controlled entity.
At today’s extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting, 99.97 % of the capital represented at the time of the resolution voted in favor of the agreement and for the conditional capital increase planned for this purpose. The required majority was thus clearly exceeded.
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Deutsche Wohnen SE already voted in favor of the agreement with the required majority on January 23, 2025.
At the time of the vote, 67.64 % of the share capital was represented.
The detailed voting results of the General Shareholder’ Meeting are published at https://www.vonovia.com/hv.
Financial calendar 2025:
19.03.2025: Full Year results 2024
07.05.2025: Interim Statement for the First Quarter 2025
28.05.2025: Annual General Meeting
06.08.2025: Interim Results 6M 2025
05.11.2025: Interim Results 9M 2025
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE is Europe’s leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently around 541,600 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden, and Austria. It also manages around 73,400 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 83 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive, and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company’s successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization, and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings.
The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including Dax 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,000 employees.
24.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@vonovia.de
|Internet:
|www.vonovia.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2074665
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2074665 24.01.2025 CET/CEST
