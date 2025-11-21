EQS-News: Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act

EQS-News: Westwing Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act



Westwing Group SE: Publication by Rocket Internet SE of a precautionary exemption pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act Munich, 21 November 2025 Rocket Internet SE, with its seat in Berlin, a shareholder of Westwing Group SE, announced on 21 November 2025 that the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority has, upon respective request and as mere precaution, exempted Rocket Internet SE from the obligation to make a mandatory offer in the event of a possible crossing of the 30% control threshold due to a potential cancellation of treasury shares by Westwing Group SE pursuant to Section 37 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG).

The details of the exemption and the specific conditions can be found here:



