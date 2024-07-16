EQS-News: Wolftank Group reinforces commitment to sustainability and green mobility infrastructure with strategic initiatives and new contracts

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG/Contract

Wolftank Group reinforces commitment to sustainability and green mobility infrastructure with strategic initiatives and new contracts



Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading company in environmental engineering, remediation and energy technologies, once again demonstrates its commitment to sustainability with its latest sustainability report and impactful new contracts. The ESG report, presented at a high-level event taking place today in Rimini (Italy) together with the Italian subsidiary Petroltecnica, highlights the Group's environmental performance and underlines its active support for the global energy transition.

A leader in sustainability

Wolftank Group's latest sustainability report shows the company's significant contributions to global CO 2 reduction. In the year 2023, the Group enabled the saving of approx. 74,743,223 tons of CO 2 , while its own emissions amounted to only 7,362 tons. This represents an impressive ratio of 10 grams of CO 2 saved globally for every gram of CO 2 emitted. The report, which transitions from GRI standards to the new CSRD and ESRS regulations well ahead of mandatory deadlines, underscores Wolftank's commitment to transparency and environmental responsibility. Newly rated as "Very Sustainable" by Asset Impact, Wolftank Group continues to push the boundaries in environmental sustainability.

Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group, says: “Decarbonization and environmental protection are no longer optional, they are imperative. From day one, sustainability has driven Wolftank Group, not just as a responsibility, but as a powerful opportunity for transformation and business development. Our latest Sustainability Report highlights our ongoing efforts and commitment to these principles.”

New decommissioning contract with a leading Italian service station operator

In a further step to support the energy transition, Wolftank Italy, a subsidiary of Wolftank Group, has signed a contract with the operator of a leading Italian petrol station network for the decommissioning of nine service stations. The EUR 1 million contract includes remediation, dismantling of the service stations and disposal of contaminated soil. These activities will be carried out by Wolftank Italia in collaboration with Bragagnolo srl and further strengthens Wolftank's role in environmental remediation and sustainable development. “This contract once again demonstrates our expertise in environmental remediation and our commitment to supporting the energy transition. By decommissioning old gas stations, we are not only restoring the soil, but also paving the way for a cleaner, greener future”, comments Peter Werth.

Expanding electric charging infrastructure

Continuing its contribution to green mobility infrastructure, Wolftank Group’s companies Mares and Wolftank Italy have signed a contract with the Italian company Free To X for the construction of fast charging electric stations in Italy. The contract, worth approximately EUR 1.5 million, highlights Wolftank's active role in building infrastructure for sustainable mobility. The initiative is part of a broader strategy launched in the second half of 2022, which focuses on the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network.

“Our partnership with Free To X is an important step in our efforts to promote green mobility," says CEO Peter Werth. “These latest contracts further demonstrate our commitment to building the infrastructure for a sustainable future. They are perfectly aligned with our long-term vision of environmental responsibility and innovation.”

In the first half of this year, Wolftank Group had joined the United Nations Global Compact, Österreichische Kontrollbank's (OeKB) ESG Data Hub, and the Open-es platform, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable business practices and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Wolftank Group’s online Sustainability report is available at: https://insight.wolftankgroup.com/report-2024/.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

