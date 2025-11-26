Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
EQS-News: Wolftank Group increases sales and improves earnings
|
EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
Wolftank Group increases sales and improves earnings
Wolftank Group AG (“Wolftank”, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental technologies and emission-free infrastructure solutions, increased consolidated sales by 7.6% in the third quarter of 2025 to EUR 29.9 million (Q3 2024: EUR 27.8 million) despite a still volatile environment. In addition, Wolftank succeeded in achieving an operational turnaround on a quarterly basis, with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million. Key drivers were strict cost discipline, an improved product and project mix, and the resumption of operations at a recycling plant that had been shut down for maintenance until August. Furthermore, Wolftank made further progress in streamlining its organizational structure and withdrew from Latin America. The deconsolidation of the Brazilian subsidiary resulted in a positive one-time effect of EUR 1.1 million. Including this effect, EBITDA in Q3 2025 amounted to EUR 2.2 million (Q3 2024: EUR 2.3 million).
“The results in the third quarter confirm the course we have taken. By streamlining our structure, maintaining strict cost management, and strengthening our profitable business areas, we were able to achieve an operational turnaround in the past quarter,” said Wolftank Group CEO Simon Reckla.
The results for the first nine months of 2025 were influenced by a challenging first half of the year, which was partly caused by the downtime of a recycling plant and strong customer-side caution. Wolftank achieved consolidated sales of EUR 90.7 million from 1-9/2025, compared with EUR 89.8 million in the same period of the previous year. In the Environmental Services segment, sales amounted to EUR 72.5 million (1–9/2024: EUR 77.3 million, -6.2%). In the Hydrogen and Renewable Energy segment, sales rose by 45.6% to EUR 18.2 million (1–9/2024: EUR 12.5 million) due to the strong demand for emission-free infrastructure.
Thanks to the operational turnaround in the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.0 million and adjusted EBIT to EUR -2.9 million. The adjustments include a one-time provision of EUR 2.5 million for a first-instance ruling regarding a compensation payment to a customer in Italy, as well as the effect of the deconsolidation of the subsidiary in Latin America. Without considering these one-time effects, EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.5 million (1–9/2024: EUR 7.0 million) and EBIT to EUR -4.3 million (1–9/2024: EUR 2.3 million).
“Our very strong order backlog of EUR 150 million forms the basis for achieving our goals and for consistently implementing our recently presented GreenLead 2030 strategy. We are now fully focusing on developing new growth areas along our core competencies, including innovative solutions for battery recycling, PFAS decontamination, and automated tank remediation,” said CEO Simon Reckla.
Wolftank confirms its 2025 forecast, expecting revenues in the range of EUR 121 million to EUR 123 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.5 million to EUR 3.0 million.
