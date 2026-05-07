Aqua America Aktie
WKN DE: A2PZEK / ISIN: US29670G1022
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07.05.2026 05:45:14
Essential Utilities Q1 Net Income Declines
(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities (WTRG) reported net income of $224.4 million and earnings per share of $0.79 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $283.8 million and earnings per share of $1.03 for the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.83, for the quarter.
Revenues for the quarter were $861.8 million compared to $783.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 10%.
The company expects growth in long-term earnings per share at a compound annual growth rate of 5% to 7% from the adjusted 2024 earnings per share of $1.97, for the three-year period through 2027.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Aqua America Inc Registered Shs
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06.05.26
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