05.04.2023 22:30:00

Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2023 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The first quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the first quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13737546.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

