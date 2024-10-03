Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Third Quarter 2024 Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The third quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the third quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the third quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13749248.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 255 apartment communities comprising over 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241003274835/en/