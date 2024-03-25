|
25.03.2024 14:36:25
Essex Property Buys JV Partner's 49.9% Stake In BEXAEW Portfolio For A $505 Mln
(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) said on Monday that it has acquired its joint venture partner's 49.9% interest in the BEXAEW portfolio for a $505 million on a gross basis.
The portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1,480 apartment homes.
"The seller's cap rate is approximately 5.25%; however, after incorporating additional economic benefits by fully integrating this portfolio into our operating platform, we estimate a 5.9% year-one yield," Essex said.
Concurrent with closing, the company repaid $219.9 million of debt encumbering the properties and consolidated the communities on its financials.
The portfolio generated an 11.4 percent IRR and the buyer will recognize around $1.5 million in promote income, which will be excluded from core FFO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trustmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Essex Property Trustmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Essex Property Trust
|220,00
|-1,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX erneut mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Dienstag seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich weiter auf Rekordkurs. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentieren sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche uneins.