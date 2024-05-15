|
15.05.2024 22:15:00
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 per common share, payable July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 254 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515765956/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trustmehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Essex Property Trust-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Essex Property Trust von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: mittags Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 fällt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Börse New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Essex Property Trust-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Essex Property Trust von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Titel Essex Property Trust-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Essex Property Trust-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)