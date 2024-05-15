Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 per common share, payable July 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 254 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

