05.09.2024 22:15:00

Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 per common share, payable October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 255 apartment communities comprising over 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trustmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Essex Property Trustmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Essex Property Trust 266,70 -1,55% Essex Property Trust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen