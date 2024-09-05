|
Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions
Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.45 per common share, payable October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.
About Essex Property Trust, Inc.
Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 255 apartment communities comprising over 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.
