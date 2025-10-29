Essex Property Trust Aktie
Essex Property Trust, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3
(RTTNews) - Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $164.62 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $118.42 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.
Essex Property Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $164.62 Mln. vs. $118.42 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $1.84 last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.53 - $10.63
