Essex Property Trust Publishes 2022 ESG Report and Establishes New Set of Goals

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announces the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG”) Report which recognizes the Company’s many ESG achievements to date as well as establishes an ambitious new set of goals that will shape the Company’s ESG priorities over the next decade.

"We are proud to share this year’s report as we unveil a new set of goals that build upon the many accomplishments we’ve achieved to date. The establishment of meaningful targets, transparent reporting, and continued investment in ESG initiatives demonstrates the Company’s commitment to all aspects of ESG. Looking ahead, we believe our ESG strategy will drive sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, employees, and residents,” said Angela L. Kleiman, Essex’s President and CEO.

Notable Highlights from the Company’s 2022 ESG Report include:

Obtained independent, third-party assurance for environmental data, affirming our GHG emissions, energy, water, and waste data is accurate and complete based on current best practices.

Completed an updated materiality assessment, with the most material ESG topics identified by stakeholders being in compliance with laws and regulations and energy and water efficiency.

Maintained gender pay parity for the second consecutive year.

Increased PV solar generation 235% from 2018 baseline.

Notable 2030 goals: 35% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. 10% reduction in whole-building water usage. Divert 50% of waste to recycle or compost.



Additional details can be found in the Company’s 2022 ESG Report which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com under ESG Reports.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005090/en/