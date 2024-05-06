Essex Property Trust Publishes Sixth Annual ESG Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announces the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG”) Report which highlights the Company’s notable progress towards its goals introduced in its 2022 ESG Report, improved benchmark scores, and our recent commitment to setting science-based, near-term greenhouse gas ("GHG”) reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi”).

"Over the last several years, our residents, employees, and shareholders have been experiencing continuous transformation in the workplace and economy. In this evolving environment, the Company’s commitment to sustainability has been unwavering. With this report, we are pleased to share our progress towards our existing goals and reiterate our commitment to setting science-based targets, which will be aimed at generating long-term, sustainable value for our stakeholders,” said Angela L. Kleiman, Essex’s President and CEO.

Other Recent Highlights Include:

In March 2024, committed to set science-based, near-term reduction targets for our Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions through SBTi.

Achieved a GRESB score of 84 in 2023, ranking 2 nd among the U.S. multifamily peer group and improving 6 points from the prior year.

among the U.S. multifamily peer group and improving 6 points from the prior year. Achieved a B score from CDP in 2023, reflecting the Company's progress toward climate-related issues.

Named to Newsweek’s List of Most Responsible Companies for a fourth consecutive year.

Maintained gender pay parity for a third consecutive year.

Additional details on progress toward achievement of goals and initiatives can be found in the Company’s 2023 ESG Report which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com under ESG.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 254 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506735963/en/