Essex Property Trust to Present at The Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference 2023

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today that Angela L. Kleiman, President and CEO, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the 2023 Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the presentation please visit the webcast link on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for ninety days following the event.

Additionally, the Company has published an updated September 2023 Investor Presentation which can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

