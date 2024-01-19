Essex Reports Characteristics of 2023 Dividends

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2023 distributions to shareholders. The 2023 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:

Gain 1/3/2023 1/13/2023 $2.20000 $1.94610 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.18300 $0.07090 $1.94610 $0.25390 3/31/2023 4/14/2023 $2.31000 $2.04340 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19215 $0.07445 $2.04340 $0.26660 6/30/2023 7/14/2023 $2.31000 $2.04340 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19215 $0.07445 $2.04340 $0.26660 9/29/2023 10/13/2023 $2.31000 $2.04340 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19215 $0.07445 $2.04340 $0.26660 Totals: $9.13000 $8.07630 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.75945 $0.29425 $8.07630 $1.05370 Percentages: 100% 88.459% 0.000% 8.318% 3.223%

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2023.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

