19.01.2024 22:15:00

Essex Reports Characteristics of 2023 Dividends

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) announced today the income tax treatment for its 2023 distributions to shareholders. The 2023 distribution characteristics are as follows:

Common Stock – CUSIP Number 297178105:

Record
Date

Payment
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Qualified
Dividend

Return
of
Capital

Capital
Gain
(20% rate)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Capital Gain
(25% rate)

 

Section
199A
Dividend

Section
897
Gain

1/3/2023

1/13/2023

$2.20000

$1.94610

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.18300

$0.07090

$1.94610

$0.25390

3/31/2023

4/14/2023

$2.31000

$2.04340

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.19215

$0.07445

$2.04340

$0.26660

6/30/2023

7/14/2023

$2.31000

$2.04340

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.19215

$0.07445

$2.04340

$0.26660

9/29/2023

10/13/2023

$2.31000

$2.04340

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.19215

$0.07445

$2.04340

$0.26660

Totals:

$9.13000

$8.07630

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.75945

$0.29425

$8.07630

$1.05370

Percentages:

100%

88.459%

 

0.000%

8.318%

3.223%

 

 

The Company did not incur any foreign taxes during 2023.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Essex Property Trust, Inc. dividends.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Essex Property Trustmehr Nachrichten