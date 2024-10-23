|
Eurobattery Minerals publishes interim report for Q3-2024 with the subscription period for the rights issue coming up
|
Stockholm, 23 October 2024 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its report for the third quarter 2024.
“The third quarter of 2024 has been transformative for Eurobattery Minerals. With the complete acquisition of FinnCobalt Oy, the extension of key partnerships, and our strategic offtake agreement with Boliden, we are firmly advancing toward establishing a sustainable battery mineral supply chain in Europe. The upcoming rights issue will further strengthen our financial foundation, ensuring that we stay on track to realize the potential of the Hautalampi project and support the EU’s green transition,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, regarding the third quarter of 2024.
Strategic and operational highlights Q3 2024
Key financial figures for Q3 2024
Detailed financial information
The Q3 report for 2024 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2024-10-23 07:00 AM CEST.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se
