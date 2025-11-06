|
06.11.2025 18:15:59
Euronext Q3 Profit Down
(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA), a pan-European bourse, on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of 149.7 million euros or 1.49 euros per share, compared to 159.5 million euros or 1.54 euros per share last year.
Adjusted earnings for the quarter were 169.0 million euros or 1.68 euros per share, compared to 180.8 million euros or 1.74 euros per share last year.
Revenue and income for the quarter were 438.1 million euros, compared to 396.3 million euros last year.
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: "In the third quarter of 2025, Euronext delivered solid revenue and income of €438.1 million, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. This marks our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit topline growth. Throughout the quarter, we continued to invest in growth and maintained a rigorous cost discipline on recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA reached nearly €280 million in Q3 2025, marking a significant +12.6% increase compared to Q3 2024."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.