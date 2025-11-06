06.11.2025 18:15:59

Euronext Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA), a pan-European bourse, on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of 149.7 million euros or 1.49 euros per share, compared to 159.5 million euros or 1.54 euros per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were 169.0 million euros or 1.68 euros per share, compared to 180.8 million euros or 1.74 euros per share last year.

Revenue and income for the quarter were 438.1 million euros, compared to 396.3 million euros last year.

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: "In the third quarter of 2025, Euronext delivered solid revenue and income of €438.1 million, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. This marks our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit topline growth. Throughout the quarter, we continued to invest in growth and maintained a rigorous cost discipline on recurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA reached nearly €280 million in Q3 2025, marking a significant +12.6% increase compared to Q3 2024."

