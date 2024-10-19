|
19.10.2024 11:59:00
Every Meta Platforms Stock Investor Should Watch This Key Number on Oct. 30
Last week, America's biggest banks kicked off earnings season for the September-ended quarter. But Wall Street is waiting to hear from the trillion-dollar technology giants that currently lead the artificial intelligence (AI) race, because they tend to deliver much stronger revenue and earnings growth than the rest of the market.Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is scheduled to report its results for the third quarter on Oct. 30. Besides analyzing the company's financial performance, investors will be looking for fresh information about its AI strategy.However, Meta will report one number relating to AI that might be more important than the rest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
