Gitla a Aktie

Gitla a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C5G2 / ISIN: US37637K1088

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22.04.2026 07:00:00

Everyone's Nervous About GitLab. That's Exactly Why You Should Buy It!

One of the most brutally beaten-up stocks in the market this year has been GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB), whose stock is -- at the time of this writing -- down more than 40% year to date. The development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) platform operator, whose platform is used to securely create and store software code, has been labeled an artificial intelligence (AI) loser, and even sell-side analysts have started to give up on the name.This could be seen last week when analysts at UBS started the stock with a neutral rating despite hearing no indication of customers wanting to replace GitLab and stable users. However, the analysts said it would be hard to shake the AI disruption narrative until the company began to see its growth estimates revised upward. Earlier in the month, Guggenheim downgraded the stock from buy to neutral despite expecting the company to grow its revenue by 19% this year and noting the company's very high gross retention rate, meaning very few customers leave its sticky platform. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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