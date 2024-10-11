Exelon Crews and Equipment Deployed to Florida for Power Restoration Efforts After Hurricane Milton

In a unified effort to support communities impacted by Hurricane Milton, Exelon has deployed more than 600 field and support personnel to aid in power restoration after the storm’s landfall. Recognizing the urgency and potential devastation of the storm, Exelon’s utility companies swiftly mobilized resources to ensure local Florida utility companies have the support needed to address power outages safely and promptly. This follows Exelon’s recent dispatch of hundreds of crews to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"We’re fortunate to operate in an industry that values cooperation and helping each other in times of need is the norm. Our tradition of supporting communities after severe weather events continues with Hurricane Milton," said Mike Innocenzo, executive vice president and COO at Exelon. "Over the years, Exelon’s utilities have received crucial assistance following severe storms in our service areas, and now it's our turn to extend a helping hand to Americans in need, in this case, those suffering the impacts of a second major hurricane in less than two weeks. I’m appreciative of the service and sacrifices our employees are making—being away from home and their loved ones—to support those desperately in need of assistance."

The nature of two back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, hitting Florida within a span of just 13 days highlights the increasing threat posed by a shifting climate. Exelon recognizes the need for long-term grid resilience, and by investing $35 billion over the next few years in the modernization and strengthening of the grid, will be positioned to better withstand future storms, ensuring communities can recover quickly and minimizing the disruptions that leave millions in the dark.

Crews and equipment from Exelon’s local energy companies — Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco — are en route to staging areas or are already working at impacted sites across Florida. Meanwhile, some of our teams completing Hurricane Helene restoration efforts in Georgia and North Carolina are now traveling to Florida to assist with recovery from Hurricane Milton.

Exelon is a member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and frequently responds to calls for mutual assistance from fellow member companies. Over the years, Exelon utilities have deployed thousands of crews and support personnel to assist energy companies after severe weather events, including Hurricane Ian in 2022 and Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

