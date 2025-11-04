Expeditors International of Washington Aktie

Expeditors International of Washington für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094

04.11.2025 14:38:15

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $222.26 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $229.57 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $2.894 billion from $3.000 billion last year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $222.26 Mln. vs. $229.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.894 Bln vs. $3.000 Bln last year.

