Expeditors International of Washington Aktie
WKN: 875272 / ISIN: US3021301094
|
04.11.2025 14:38:15
Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $222.26 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $229.57 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $2.894 billion from $3.000 billion last year.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $222.26 Mln. vs. $229.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.894 Bln vs. $3.000 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Expeditors International of Washington Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
|104,70
|-2,01%