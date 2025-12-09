ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
09.12.2025 13:20:23
ExxonMobil Raises 2030 Plan
(RTTNews) - ExxonMobil (XOM) updated its Corporate Plan through 2030. The company raised its outlook to $25 billion in earnings growth and $35 billion in cash flow growth from 2024 to 2030, a $5 billion improvement in both metrics from the prior plan. The company said the Plan's increased earnings and cash flow outlook reflects stronger contributions from advantaged assets, a more profitable business mix, and lower operating costs. The company now anticipates more than $14 billion in Upstream earnings growth at constant prices from 2024, an increase of $5 billion versus prior guidance.
Over the next five years, the company expects to generate roughly $145 billion in cumulative surplus cash flow at $65 real Brent, with return on capital employed now reaching over 17% in 2030.
