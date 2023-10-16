16.10.2023 21:30:00

ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, October 27, 2023. The company will issue a press release via Business Wire that will be available at 5:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells, and Vice President of Investor Relations Jennifer Driscoll will review the results during a live conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be accessible via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference passcode 595523 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at investor.exxonmobil.com.

