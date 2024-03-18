FICO and U.S. Senator Mark Warner to Host Series of Credit Education Events in Richmond

Global analytics software leader, FICO (NYSE: FICO), and U.S. Senator Mark Warner’s office are teaming up to host a series of Score A Better Future™ credit education workshops as part of the "Virginia Financial Empowerment Series” in the Richmond area March 19-21.

The Virginia Financial Empowerment Series is an initiative led by Senator Warner's office, dedicated to advancing and fostering best practices in financial literacy among Virginians. Facilitated by FICO’s Score A Better Future program, the workshops in the series seek to educate individuals about financial literacy tied to credit scores. The workshops strive to enable attendees to apply their new learnings to improve their understanding of their finances and contribute to an overall enhancement of their financial well-being.

"Financial literacy empowers individuals to make informed decisions, build wealth, and secure their financial well-being,” said Senator Warner. "I’m thrilled to kick off this weeklong series with the support of FICO and the Score A Better Future program to help Virginians take control of their financial futures.”

Score A Better Future is a free credit empowerment program created as a continuation of FICO’s longstanding commitment to financial education. The workshops will feature FICO education experts who will discuss how FICO® Scores impact lending decisions, what key factors make up the FICO Score, how people can improve their understanding of financial health, as well as debunk myths and share facts about FICO Scores.

"Financial literacy education is a key catalyst for empowering people to achieve their financial goals,” says Julie May, vice president and general manager of Scores at FICO. "The strong response to our Score A Better Future program represents the importance of this topic, and we trust Virginians will leave the program feeling equipped with valuable information about credit and FICO Scores.”

The Virginia Financial Empowerment Series events are offered at no charge to participants. The Richmond Regional Series includes visits to five Richmond area high schools, a presentation to Virginia State University students, a workshop for young professional members of Chamber RVA, and the following events open to small business owners and entrepreneurs (registration links included):

March 19, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Eastern, HYPE (Helping Young Professionals Engage)

Junior Achievement Finance Park 2100 Libbie Lake E St, Richmond, VA 23230

To register, visit: https://go.chamberrva.com/events/details/hype-civic-advocacy-better-future-series-1-financial-foundation-6015

March 20, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Eastern, Metropolitan Business League

1717 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23223

To register, visit: https://thembl.org/events/monthly-recharge/

March 21, 6:00 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. Eastern, Capital Region Small Business Development Center, Richmond Library, Main Branch, Richmond Room

Carousel Ln Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23294

To register, visit: https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=40440011

To learn more about FICO’s Score A Better Future program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

About Score A Better Future

Score A Better Future is FICO’s free credit education program hosted across the country to teach consumers about the key ingredients in the FICO® Score, and connect them to free, one-on-one counseling from certified not-for-profit counselors tailored to their individual financial health and goals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

