FICO Hosts Free Financial Literacy Event for Bay Area Teens During First Stop of Chelsea FC’s Summer Tour

Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host a free Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals credit education event for teens from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula on July 24, 2024. This event aims to provide students with the knowledge and resources to better understand their financial health, including an educational overview on the role of credit, and the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top US lenders to make lending decisions.

As part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ partnership with globally renowned soccer team, Chelsea FC and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, students will also be able to attend the Chelsea x Wrexham match for free following the workshop.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour intends to bring wider access to financial literacy education nationwide aiming to improve credit and personal finance knowledge through a series of workshops. FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program is designed to help educate teens on how FICO® Scores can impact them in the future and provide a foundation to develop good financial habits for their financial health.

"The goal of FICO’s credit education workshops is to highlight the importance of financial literacy to empower and encourage people to achieve their financial goals,” said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores client services. "We’re excited to kick off the Chelsea FC U.S. summer tour in Santa Clara and engage with the community by sharing financial and credit information with participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.”

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. PDT.

Where: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

East Palo Alto Clubhouse

2031 Pulgas Ave

East Palo Alto, CA 94303

To learn more about the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, visit: http://www.bgcp.org

Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240717073489/en/