FICO Hosts Free Financial Literacy Event for New Jersey Teens on the First Stop of the Chelsea FC Women’s Summer Tour

Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host a free Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals credit education event for teens in Harrison with the help of local partner, Flag Nation on August 19. This event aims to provide students with the knowledge and resources to better understand their financial health, including an overview on the role of credit, and the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top US lenders to make lending decisions.

Fundamentals is part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ tour, in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Chelsea FC Women, the reigning Women’s Super League champions. This credit education event helps kick off their highly anticipated U.S. tour. Students will be able to attend the Chelsea FC Women x Gotham FC Women’s match for free following the workshop. The match will showcase the exceptional talent in women’s soccer and celebrate the rising prominence of women’s sports on the global stage.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour intends to bring wider access to financial literacy education nationwide aiming to improve credit and personal finance knowledge through a series of workshops. FICO’s Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals program is designed to help educate teens on how FICO® Scores can impact their financial health and provide a foundation to develop good financial habits.

"With Chelsea FC Women making their highly anticipated visit to the U.S., we are thrilled to combine the excitement for this match with our mission to empower Harrison teens through financial literacy, preparing them for their future financial well-being,” said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores Client Services. "Whether their financial goals are long-term or short-term, we want to ensure that teens understand how to prepare now and start practicing good financial habits to set them up for success.”

Flag Nation’s, Conrado Torres added, "It is an honor to partner with FICO on this initiative and an incredible opportunity to inspire and empower the youth in our community with financial knowledge. This event not only celebrates the exciting rise of women’s sports but also motivates the next generation to achieve their full potential both on and off the field.”

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and Flag Nation

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club.

When: Monday, August 19, 2024 from 4:00-5:30 p.m. EDT.

Where: Element by Westin – 399 Somerset Street, Harrison, NJ 07029

To learn more about the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s

Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814355779/en/