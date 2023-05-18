FICO Recognized as a Leader in 2023 AI Decisioning Platforms Analyst Report

FICO World 23 – NYSE: FICO:

Global analytics software firm, FICO, announced today that its industry-leading FICO® Platform received placement as a leader among top providers in "The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report. Download the full report here.

As described in the Forrester report, AI decisioning platforms provide enterprise business and technology teams with tools to author and automate business decision logic in a wide variety of applications by leveraging combinations of decision intelligence technologies such as business rules, machine learning, optimization, and more. In describing the FICO® Platform, the Forrester report states:

"FICO enables smarter business decisions across an organization.”

"FICO helps enterprises envision data-driven, governed, auditable, and constantly monitored decisions throughout the organization that are fast to change and outcome-measurable.”

"FICO is a good fit for companies that require breadth and depth of decision intelligence technologies and must have the highest level of decision governance, monitoring, auditing, and security.”

"Forrester’s recognition of FICO Platform as a top decisioning platform is an honor, and shows our positioning as a leader,” said Stephanie Covert, executive vice president of Software at FICO. "Organizations are turning to enterprise intelligence platforms as the most effective means to achieve their digital transformation goals. Our rapid innovation and intense customer focus have enabled us to achieve 14 consecutive quarters of greater than 40% year-over-year growth of FICO Platform.”

In the report, Forrester used 23 criteria to evaluate 13 AI decisioning platform vendors for their strength of current offering, strength of strategy, and market presence. FICO is one of only five leaders in the report and received the highest possible scores in 13 criteria including:

Product vision

Market approach

Authoring (tools)

Supporting products and services

FICO® Platform is designed to sharpen enterprises’ competitive advantage with an unparalleled depth of insights for applied intelligence, which powers customer connections and drives strategic business outcomes. This powerful technology breaks down powers enterprises to drive the most critical, strategic business outcomes across the customer lifecycle across teams and powers organizations’ talent forces to achieve customer-focused digital transformation, while giving enterprises greater agility, transparency, trust, and business user control. More information: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform.

Download "The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2023” report, here.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at fico.com.

