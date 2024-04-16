FICO Unlocks Enterprise Collaboration and Operationalizes Real-Time Insights to Help Clients Accelerate Innovation and Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences

FICO World – FICO (NYSE: FICO)

Highlights:

New enhancements to FICO® Platform accelerate enterprise collaboration by breaking down silos and improving the ability to operationalize real-time insights while leveraging the latest AI innovations.

The ability to publish reusable decision services and intelligent assets enables businesses to broaden collaboration and rapidly deploy new use cases through an open and extensible platform.

These innovations, use cases and customer success stories will be highlighted at FICO® World, a premier client event, happening now, April 15-18 in San Diego.

At its annual FICO® World conference today, global analytics software leader FICO announced major new enhancements to FICO® Platform that improve and expand enterprise collaboration. The updates unlock new methods for organizations to break down silos and get more value out of their data and analytics investments. The open and extensible FICO Platform empowers customers to rapidly onboard a wider range of use cases and tap into an ecosystem of data sources and powerful analytics.

"The innovations to FICO Platform include new API enablement, an open ecosystem, and business composability features that foster a more collaborative environment by reducing silos and creating transparency into future outcomes,” said Bill Waid, chief product and technology officer at FICO. "Plus, with the improvements to our simulation and enterprise optimization capabilities, a business stakeholder can model what would happen, for example, to their company-level credit portfolio if they adjusted their decision criteria to expand credit access or pursue new revenue opportunities. There are nearly unlimited possibilities to how organizations can utilize simulation and optimization to develop, refine, and execute their business strategies.”

Accelerating Innovation Through an Open Ecosystem

FICO® Platform enhancements enable businesses to expedite their return on investment in data and analytics. This minimizes vendor lock-in by creating an open ecosystem of data, decision intelligence services supported through APIs, a common repository, and an open and extendable platform. Combined with robust business simulation and digital twin capabilities, organizations can also provide their stakeholders with fine-grained control of enterprise-wide scenario experimentation that drives "what-if” scenarios that can have a direct impact on how to mitigate risk and create outsized results.

FICO Platform customers can now use the latest innovations in AI to consider complex constraints such as available budget, desired profitability and market share, and refine new pricing strategies to discover the optimal actions they need to take. With new engineering improvements, business analysts and domain experts are empowered to leverage optimization modeling that is now up to 8 times faster to build models and 42% faster to solve the mixed integer programming problems that are common in financial services.

"Dock empowers businesses to intercept fraudulent activities, safeguard their operations, and enhance user experiences, ultimately fostering greater customer loyalty,” said Antonio Soares, chief executive officer at Dock. "We are expanding our partnership with FICO to introduce a new product designed to revolutionize credit line management and risk mitigation. This innovative solution leverages real-time transaction-level analysis powered by FICO Platform, allowing customers to optimize authorizations, minimize non-payment risks, and maintain control over exposure levels.”

Driving Deeper Collaboration and Operationalizing Insights

FICO empowers business professionals, IT, and data science teams to come together by publishing decision assets and intelligent decision services that become unified across the enterprise. This helps stakeholders redefine what collaborative and efficient workstreams look like for their organizations. It also allows employees to share experimentation results across the company to operationalize AI predictions in real-time and improve business outcomes.

All new enhancements are available to FICO® Platform users worldwide today. For more information on the latest enhancements on FICO Platform, please visit: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform.

FICO is showcasing these innovations and use cases for FICO® Platform at FICO® World, April 15-18 in San Diego, CA. For more information on FICO World, visit HERE.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416490534/en/