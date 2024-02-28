|
Financial year 2023 - Targets achieved, on track for sustainably profitable growth
Glattpark (Opfikon), 28 February 2024
The Group generated a free cash flow of CHF 87.3 million (excluding the price paid for Wincasa) and improved its equity ratio to 19.8%, currency-adjusted 20.0%
All Divisions contributed to the strong Group result; the order book remained at a high level
Division Specialties increased its EBIT including one-time effects to CHF 7.6 million (2022: CHF 4.4 million). Revenue stood at CHF 157 million (2022: CHF 163 million); adjusted for currency effects, it remained at the previous year’s level despite adjustments to the Division’s portfolio. The strategic business units grew profitably. The order book rose to CHF 193 million (2022: CHF 152 million), which is significantly higher than the previous year. The Division will continue to expand its planning and engineering capabilities by developing and scaling new, client-centric business models. It will also continue to adjust its portfolio and look for attractive acquisition opportunities. With its innovative services, the Division is contributing to the sustainable development of the construction and real estate industry.
Sustainability Report 2023: strong commitment to a more sustainable construction and real estate industry
Implenia is aiming for EBIT of CHF ~130 million in 2024 and is confirming its medium-term financial targets
Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 0.60 per share to Annual General Meeting
Key figures Group
As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 9,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.6 billion in 2023. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
