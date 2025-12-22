First Nordic Metals Aktie
WKN DE: A4081Q / ISIN: CA33583M1077
|
22.12.2025 23:20:26
First Nordic Metals rebrands as Goldsky Resources
First Nordic Metals (TSXV: FNM) (OTCQX: FNMCD) announced Monday that effective December 22, it has changed its name to Goldsky Resources Corp. The company’s common shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and under the ticker ‘GSKR’ on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 24. Gold major Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM) holds a 13% interest in Nordic. Agnico last year invested C$8.2 million to advance First Nordic‘s Oijärvi gold project that Agnico used to own, in Finland. The name change was approved by the company’s board of directors in accordance with its articles and was made in connection with the company’s recent acquisition of Mawson Finland. “I am very pleased to announce the launch of Goldsky Resources Corp. following the successful mergers of First Nordic and Mawson Finland,” Goldsky CEO Russell Bradford said in a news release. “Goldsky is a unique business benefitting from a large portfolio of high-quality advanced stage assets, anchored by the Barsele Project JV, one of the Nordics largest undeveloped gold projects,” Bradford said. “I am pleased to welcome several new highly respected Board members including Peter Breese as Chair and Darren Morcombe as a special adviser. The new team brings proven technical expertise and a shared ambition to build the Nordic’s next significant gold producer. “Our vision is clear: to establish Goldsky as the leading Nordic mining company. With a responsibly focused strategy, disciplined execution and operations in one of the world’s most stable mining jurisdictions, we believe Goldsky is well positioned to create long-term responsible value to all our stakeholders as we move forward as a company.” By market close Monday, First Nordic Metals’ stock was up 6.7% in Toronto. The company has a $155.1 million ($112.8 million) market capitalization. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|First Nordic Metals Corp Registered Shs
|0,47
|3,33%
