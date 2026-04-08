08.04.2026 04:16:42

Flight Centre Travel Group To Divest Pedal Group Stake

(RTTNews) - Flight Centre Travel Group (FLT.AX) announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to divest its shareholding in the Pedal Group cycle joint venture (JV) to the Turner Collective. The agreement, which remains subject to FLT shareholder approval and regulatory conditions, values FLT's interest in the JV at A$61.7 million. Completion of the transaction is expected next month.

Pedal Group comprises the 99 Bikes retail chain and wholesaler Advance Traders Australia. The divestment has received unanimous support from FLT's independent directors and marks another step in the company's ongoing portfolio simplification and strategic reallocation program.

FLT shareholders will vote on the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for May 14, 2026. If approved and completed, the transaction is expected to deliver an accounting gain of approximately A$15 million for FLT, with no cash tax impact anticipated.

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