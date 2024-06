Forget AMD: Nvidia Is Still the King, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst. What Does This Mean for Investors?

There's no question that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the darling of tech investing right now, and for good reason. (Despite a recent drop, the stock is up 145% so far in 2024.) The company cemented its position as the premier chip provider for artificial intelligence (AI) after cornering roughly 80% of the market. You can be sure that every other semiconductor company is itching to dethrone the king.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) certainly is. The longtime Nvidia rival is pouring money into developing a chip that can compete with the latest offerings from its nemesis. AMD CEO Lisa Su said at a recent unveiling of the company's latest chips: "AI is our No. 1 priority."If AMD is able to zoom to the top of the AI chip field, it could allow investors to experience the gains Nvidia investors have enjoyed over the last couple of years. But it's a big if.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel