Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

25.02.2026 06:00:00

Forget D-Wave Quantum: This Big Tech AI Leader Is Quietly Building the Stronger Moat

Quantum computing stocks like D-Wave Quantum and IonQ are promising breakthroughs that could reshape industries. But, for now, commercial deployments of these quantum computing solutions remain limited, while pure-play companies earn modest revenue and are not yet profitable. Hence, although quantum computing technology may prove transformative over time, investors may have to wait years to see it meaningfully solving real-world problems at scale.Image source: Getty Images.Instead, investors can pay attention to a far more established technology leader with significant exposure to quantum innovation and is backed by a profitable, AI-driven enterprise business generating cash today. That company is International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
