HYPER Aktie

HYPER für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LBTY / ISIN: JP3765220003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.01.2026 23:05:00

Forget Nebius Group: This Hyper-Growth Cloud Platform Is a Far Better Way to Play the AI Boom

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been one of the market's hottest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. It was once known as Yandex, which owned Russia's top search engine and other popular apps, before sanctions against Russia led it to suspend trading of its U.S.-listed shares in 2022.Yandex subsequently divested its Russian assets, relocated to the Netherlands, and rebranded itself as Nebius, a cloud-based provider of AI infrastructure services. It resumed trading under its new ticker at $14.29 per share on Oct. 21, 2024, and it now trades at about $97.Nebius's stock soared as it dazzled the market with its explosive growth rates. Its revenue surged 462% in 2024, and jumped another 437% year over year in the first nine months of 2025. Analysts expect its revenue to rise 373% for the full year, and grow at a CAGR of 274% over the following two years as it opens more data centers. With a market capitalization of $23 billion, it still looks reasonably valued at less than seven times this year's sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HYPER Inc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu HYPER Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 643,00 -1,78% Ai Holdings Corp
HYPER Inc 298,00 -0,67% HYPER Inc
Nebius 83,50 -0,60% Nebius

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas höher -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich im Minus. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen